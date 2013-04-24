Short of majority,Congress may invoke rules at JPC meet

The Congress may invoke Rules 261 and 262 of the Lok Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business to outmaneuver the Opposition,which is gearing up for a showdown at the April 25 meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee over the draft report circulated by Chairman P C Chacko.

The Oppositions game hinges on the premise that it has the support of 15 of the 30 members of the JPC,and therefore,it can either force an ouster of Chacko or reject the draft report prepared by him. The assumption is that the chairman can use his casting vote only if there is a tie. Since the Opposition,bolstered by the support of two DMK members,would be able to defeat the ruling-side 15-14,there would be no occasion for Chacko to break the tie by taking resort to a casting vote.

According to Rule 261,”All questions at any sitting of a committee shall be determined by a majority of votes of the members present and voting.” Rule 262,would work to the Congresss advantage. It says,”In the case of an equality of votes on any matter,the Chairman or the person acting as such,shall have a second or casting vote.” The chairman can vote twice,once as a member and a second time as chairman in case of a tie. If Chacko invokes Rule 262,the Congress and its allies,backed by two members belonging to the BSP and one to the SP,can shoot down any move to topple the chairman or to turn down the report he prepared.

The Congress stand in the wake of the PAC report on the 2G spectrum scam was that the majority view would prevail. With this view,the party,with the assistance of its allies and supporting parties,had rejected the report circulated by chairman Murli Manohar Joshi. Chacko articulated the view on Tuesday that the fate of a JPC report couldnt be decided through numbers. However,he may still manage to foil the Oppositions design,by invoking the rules,of course.

