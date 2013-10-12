Set up accountability commission in Delhi,BJP tells Lt Governor

A delegation of the Delhi BJP on Friday met Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung,urging him to take necessary steps for setting up an accountability commission. State BJP chief Vijay Goel said the commission will ensure that ministers and officials are held accountable if the tax-payers money is wasted because of delays or irregularities in projects.

The BJP wants an accountable administration in Delhi and,with this objective in mind,the party is asking for an accountability commission. The commission will look into all cases of corruption and irregularities in delivery of public services in the last 15 years, Goel told a press conference.

It will be a statutory body looking into complaints or irregularities pointed out by the CAG,PAC,Vigilance Commission and Lokayukta. It will be headed by a retired High Court judge or a person of impeccable integrity, he said.

