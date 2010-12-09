Sensex turns negative in early trade

Sensex gave up gains after rising 0.4 percent early on Thursday as investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of the year end.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT),the 30-share BSE index was down 0.04 percent at 19,691.27 points,with 13 components declining.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.05 percent at 5,906.60.

Pre-Open: Indian shares to rise early; banks in focus

Indian shares are expected to climb early on Thursday tailing firmer Asian markets,but investors are unlikely to build large positions ahead of the year end amid global macroeconomic concerns.

Banking shares will be in focus after falling for three straight sessions over worries rising lending rates in the sector would affect demand for loans while a sharp increase in deposit rates is likely to squeeze margins.

Still,the outlook for domestic shares is upbeat for the new year,thanks to a fast-growing economy and strong corporate earnings that should boost foreign portfolio inflows,a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

Analysts forecast the benchmark BSE index to climb nearly a fifth in 2011 from Wednesday’s close.

The MSCI’s measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 0.7 percent by 0307 GMT,while Japan’s Nikkei was trading up 0.2 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 0.2 percent,indicating a firm opening in the domestic market.

On Wednesday,the BSE index fell 1.2 percent to its lowest close this month as high crude oil prices sparked concerns of a possible increase in domestic auto fuel prices that could

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd after the company said it would invest 170 million rupees to buy 50 trailers from Tata Motors.

* Florist Karuturi Global after its managing director told Reuters the company planned to intensify its thrust into cultivation of sugarcane,cereals and palm over 55,000 hectares (135,900 acres) by FY12 to boost the agri business component of its revenue.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* FOREX-Dollar run pauses in Asia; NZD sinks on rate lull

* NYMEX-Crude tracks Asian stock markets higher

* U.S. bond yields fly on deficit fear,dollar up

* US STOCKS-Financials,semiconductors help Wall St advance.

