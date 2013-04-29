Sensex soars 64 pts on smart corp earnings,Hero MotoCorp jumps 4%

The BSE benchmark Sensex today rose over 64 points,after Maruti Suzuki and ICICI Bank posted encouraging fourth quarter earnings.

Besides,a firming trend in the Asian markets also buoyed the trading sentiment here.

The 30-share index,which had lost 120.13 points in the previous session,recovered by 64 points,or 0.26 per cent,to 19,350.76,with stocks of auto,power,PSU and realty sectors leading the rise in early trade.

Similarly,the wide-based National Stock Exchange index Nifty rose by 17.05 points,or 0.29 per cent,to 5,888.50.

Buying activity triggered after Maruti Suzuki and ICICI Bank came out with better-than-expected earnings,brokers said.

Stocks of country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki rose 1.77 per cent to Rs 1,703 after company reported 79.4 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 31 at Rs 1,147.5 crore.

Hero Motocorp gained 4.54 per cent to Rs 1,669.45.

Shares of ICICI Bank gained 0.64 per cent at Rs 1,151.65 on fresh spell of buying after it posted 21 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 2,304.07 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

In the Asian region,Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up by 0.03 per cent in early trade today,while Japan’s markets remained closed today. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.08 per cent higher in Friday’s trade.

