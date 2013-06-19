External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid will on Wednesday fly to Baghdad on a two-day visit to discuss security cooperation with the Iraqi leadership amid increased violence in the country. He will be the first Indian foreign minister to visit Iraq since I K Gujral in 1990.

While Gujrals visit was in connection with the evacuation of Indians in the wake of the Gulf war,it is better remembered for the controversial hug he gave to Saddam Hussein.

Khurshids visit to Iraq assumes significance because of New Delhis growing economic interests in the country,and increased number of Indians involved in the post-war reconstruction of Iraq. Sources said Delhi wants to help Baghdad in training of Iraqi military personnel. Helping the Iraqi soldier will translate into protecting our own interests, a source privy to the details told The Indian Express.

A case in point is that the Indian ambassador in Baghdad is protected by a large posse of Iraqi commandos,and not Indian security personnel. In fact,before the first Gulf war,Indian teams regularly visited Iraq and trained the Iraqi air force and helped their armoured corps  since the source of arms and defence equipment was the same,from the erstwhile Soviet Union.

A key factor in the renewed interest in the security situation is high volumes in oil imports from Iraq,which has displaced Iran as the second largest supplier of crude. And,with its growing energy needs,India wants this oil-rich country to be stable.

Reports suggest that violence has spiked sharply in Iraq in recent months with the death toll rising to levels not seen since 2008. Nearly 2,000 have been killed since the start of April. And with more Indians living in Iraq,mostly in construction companies,steel mills and oil fields,Delhi is concerned for their security and welfare in that country.

During his discussions with Iraqs Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari,Khurshid will also take up all bilateral,regional and international issues of mutual interest,the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Khurshid is also expected to call on the leadership of Iraq,including Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki and Deputy Prime Minister Hussain Ibrahim Saleh al-Shahristani,who handles the countrys oil policy.

