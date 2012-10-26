Scared BJP blocking FDI: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday accused the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh of selling farmers land to the rich and blocking the UPA governments move to introduce land reforms and provide food security to the poor.

Addressing an election rally at Solan,where large-scale land sales to outsiders has been reported,Rahul urged people to vote for change and assured that a Congress government will protect the interests of poor farmers. Land belonging to poor have been sold to the rich. They have been deprived of proper price for their land. There is a land acquisition Bill pending in Parliament. The Opposition is not letting it to be passed as it proposes a series of measures to save poor farmers from exploitation and protect their rights, he said.

Rahul also accused the BJP of blocking FDI,which,he said,is a grave injustice to cash crop farmers. A major portion of their produce is wasted as they dont get good price in the market; if FDI is allowed,farmers will benefit,he added.

The Opposition believes in only scuttling new initiatives,because the BJP is scared that the Congress will sweep the polls in 2014 as it did in 2004 and 2009, he said.

On his first day of campaign,Rahul did not detail out the partys agenda for development,instead he accused the BJP of playing divisive politics,not allowing the state to progress,and of corruption.

The Congress believes in taking the country forward with the support of the aam admi. We respect the sentiments of the poor .The Opposition doesnt support any good initiative. It only makes noise on corruption,but the Congress has shown resolve to deal with corruption. Our ministers have gone to jails, he said.

He also referred to the RTI,MNREGA and the proposed Food Security Bill. If voted to power,the Congress will take the state forward on the path of development,create jobs,build roads,and benefit the aam admi.

Earlier,state Congress chief Virbhadra Singh attacked the BJP for resorting to a malicious campaign by levelling corruption against him. I am not afraid of such vilification campaign and personalised attacks. This has strengthened my resolve to accomplish the task that my leadership has given me  to bring the Congress back to power, he said.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App