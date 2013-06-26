SC dismisses plea against Ranbaxy

Asserting what happened in the US could not form a basis for passing orders in India,the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL demanding cancellation of Ranbaxys license for manufacture and sale of certain drugs in India.

A bench of Justices AK Patnaik and Ranjan Gogoi held that the petition had failed to adduce any material to show that Ranbaxys drugs were sub-standard,spurious or adulterated and therefore they threatened fundamental right to life of people in India.

The writ petition had been filed purportedly to enforce fundamental right under Article 21 (right to life). However,no material has been placed before the court to show that the drugs manufactured by any of the manufacturing units of Ranbaxy in India are sub-standard or adulterated and further that such drugs,which are prohibited,are being sold by Ranbaxy in India, said the bench.

While giving a liberty to petitioner ML Sharma,a lawyer,to file a fresh petition if he could bring on record adequate material to substantiate the accusations,the court made it clear that its jurisdiction could be invoked not by what happened in the US but only when it could be shown that companys drugs in India threatened peoples health.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App