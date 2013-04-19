Saved by the scalpel

On the operating table is a seven-month tiger cub,which was injured by a train on the Chandrapur-Gondia railway track during the weekend. The veterinary surgeons team,led by N P Dakshinkar,took four hours and are optimistic it will be on its feet in a week.

The cub had been crossing the tracks along with its mother and two siblings. One of the siblings was killed (above) while the mother and third cub are believed to have survived. The one operated on had four fractures in a forelimb.

On Thursday,the MoEF held a meeting with railway officials over preventing such deaths. Measures agreed for implementation include daily sharing of data on the presence of tigers,24×7 e-surveillance,and limiting trains to 40 kph in Chandrapur-Gondia.

