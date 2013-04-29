Saldanha blamed Australian RJs in suicide note

Aditi Khanna

The India-born nurse,whose body was found hanging in London,days after a prank radio call by two Australian RJs to a UK hospital treating a pregnant Kate Middleton,has directly blamed them for her death in a suicide note.

Jacintha Saldanha,46,who was on the hospital switchboard where Kate was being treated for morning sickness last December and forwarded the hoax call to the Duchess of Cambridges ward,has asked her bosses in the hand-written note to make the presenters pay her mortgage,according to a report in The Sunday Times.

In one of three letters she left behind,the mother of two from Bristol reportedly exonerates the King Edward VIIs Hospital in London.

Please accept my apologies. I am truly sorry. Thank you for all your support. I hold the Radio Australians Mel Greig and Michael Christian responsible for this act. Please make them pay my mortgage. I am sorry. Jacintha, the newspaper quotes one of her notes,addressed to her managers at the hospital.

Saldanhas body had been found hanging with a scarf from her wardrobe in staff accommodation near the hospital,three days after the hoax call in December 2012. She also had marks on her wrist and an initial inquest hearing had found no suspicious circumstances into her death.

Saldanha had accepted the hoax call from the RJs pretending to be Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Williams father Prince Charles,before passing it on to a colleague who divulged details of Kates morning sickness.

The broadcast of the call caused international outrage and Saldanhas subsequent death triggered a major backlash against the radio network and the hosts. PTI

