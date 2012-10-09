S Visvanathan appointed Managing Director of SBI

S Visvanathan has been appointed as the Managing Director of State Bank of India.

“…the Central government,after consultation with Reserve Bank,has appointed S Visvanathan as Managing Director,State Bank of India with effect from the date of taking over charge of the post till April 30,2014 i.e. the date of his attaining the age of superannuation or until further orders,whichever is earlier,” SBI said in a BSE filing.

S Visvanathan is at present the Deputy Managing Director of the bank.

