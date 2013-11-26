Rs 50,000 pours in every year for braveheart Sheru who took 3 bullets

It is not often that a stray dog has well-wishers send across cheques worth tens of thousands every year. But,Sheru is no ordinary stray. Having taken three bullets on 26/11,five years ago,the 11-year-old now lords over nearly 50-sq-ft and gets at least Rs 50,000 every year from fans and animal lovers across the city.

He was injured on 26/11,when terrorists opened fire at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Since then,he has been with the Bombay Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) hospital.

Sheru was found in the parcel office of the CST railway station. When he was brought to the hospital,he had three bullets inside him. We performed a major surgery and took out two bullets. One is still lodged in his wind-pipe,but if we take it out,he will die. After he recovered,we named him Sheru,the sher dil vaala (braveheart), said Dr Mayur Dangar (27),manager at BSPCA Hospital,adding,we always celebrate 26/11 as his birthday.

Sherus caretaker,Sandeep Chavan,said though he was initially wary of people,he has warmed up to them. Everyday,dozens come to see him. They read his board and find his story moving, said Chavan,who has been working at the hospital for 14 years.

On that fateful night,one bullet pierced Sheru under the shoulder blade,made a six-inch hole in the flesh and emerged from the other side due to which he lost a lot of blood.

