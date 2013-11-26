Rs 50,000 pours in every year for braveheart Sheru who took 3 bullets

It is not often that a stray dog has well-wishers send across cheques worth tens of thousands every year. But,Sheru is no ordinary stray. Having taken three bullets on 26/11,five years ago,the 11-year-old now lords over nearly 50-sq-ft and gets at least Rs 50,000 every year from fans and animal lovers across the city.
He was injured on 26/11,when terrorists opened fire at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Since then,he has been with the Bombay Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) hospital.
Sheru was found in the parcel office of the CST railway station. When he was brought to the hospital,he had three bullets inside him. We performed a major surgery and took out two bullets. One is still lodged in his wind-pipe,but if we take it out,he will die. After he recovered,we named him Sheru,the sher dil vaala (braveheart), said Dr Mayur Dangar (27),manager at BSPCA Hospital,adding,we always celebrate 26/11 as his birthday.
Sherus caretaker,Sandeep Chavan,said though he was initially wary of people,he has warmed up to them. Everyday,dozens come to see him. They read his board and find his story moving, said Chavan,who has been working at the hospital for 14 years.
On that fateful night,one bullet pierced Sheru under the shoulder blade,made a six-inch hole in the flesh and emerged from the other side due to which he lost a lot of blood.
