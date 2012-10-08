Reliance shares rating cut: MStanley

Morgan Stanley cut its rating on Reliance Industries to ‘underweight’ from ‘equal-weight’,citing lack of near-term triggers,expectations for weaker refining margins and valuation.

The investment bank also cited concerns about Reliance’s investments into businesses that offer low return-on-equity,as well as a subdued outlook on petrochemicals in a noted on Monday.

Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock to 703 rupees from 742 rupees. Reliance shares were down 1.2 percent at 847.20 rupees as of 0406 GMT.

Reliance Industries will announce the second quarter results on October 15.

In a filing to the BSE today,RIL said,”A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on October 15,to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30,2012.”

Reliance Industries net profit fell 21 per cent to Rs 4,473 crore in the first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year,from Rs 5,661 crore in the same period in 2011-12.

Shares of the company were trading 3.55 per cent lower at Rs 827 on the BSE in afternoon trade.

