Ranbaxy at 52-week low on reports of USFDA query

Ranbaxy share prices fell up to 7.6 per cent on Monday to hit a 52-week low of Rs 323 after media reports suggested that US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued Form 483 on the companys manufacturing facility at

Mohali in Punjab after finding deviations from norms during inspection of the plant.

The company has been on the USFDA scanner earlier,and was slapped with charges of drug adulteration and falsifying disclosures to the regulator. In May,the company agreed to pay $500 million as settlement.

USFDA issues Form 483 after investigators observe conditions where the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetics Act and related Acts are violated.

Observations are made when investigators find any food,drug,device or cosmetic has been adulterated; or is being prepared,packed,or held in conditions where may be rendered injurious to health.

A source close to the development,however,said that there has been no inspection of the Mohali plant in 2013 and Form 483 is a routine matter where the USFDA inspectors make observations and ask the company to respond. There was selling pressure due to reports that the second plant too is under the USFDA scanner, said Milan Bavishi,head -research at Inventure Growth and Securities.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App