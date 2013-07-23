Rajnath asks US to grant visa to Modi

BJP president Rajnath Singh on Monday asked the US government to reconsider its position and grant visa to Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

It is ironical that on the one hand the report of US Congress praises him for good governance and on the other they deny him even a visitor visa. The US government should rethink and reconsider its decision, Singh was quoted by a press release of the party. Singh said this while addressing a public gathering of the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) in New Jersey.

The press statement also said that the party president refuted the claim that the Indian success story is over and told the Indian diaspora that there was a strong inherent strength in the Indian economy that could be used to provide new push to the growth story through good governance.

If the BJP is voted to power in the next Lok Sabha polls,we will bring forth the true potential of the Indian economy,the glimpse of which people of India have seen during Shri Atalji-led NDA government, the BJP president was quoted to have said.

