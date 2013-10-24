Radia tapes: CBI registers 8 more PEs

The CBI on Wednesday registered eight more preliminary enquiries (PEs) in connection with issues related to the intercepted phone calls of lobbyist Niira Radia. Officials said those against whom the enquiries were registered include former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

Among the PEs is one looking into alleged irregularities in the allotment of iron ore mines at Ankua in Singhbhum district of Jharkhand to Tata Steel. In this PE,Koda,who is currently out on bail in a corruption case,and unknown officials of the Jharkhand government have been named as accused.

A separate PE has been registered against the then Directorate General of Hydrocarbons V K Sibal,RIL and some unknown persons in connection with alleged favours shown to RIL.

A separate PE has been registered in connection with alleged involvement of touts,middlemen and kickbacks in the aviation sector. This one has been registered against Radia,former Air India official Ramesh Nambiar and unknown officials of the Civil Aviation Ministry. Another PE has been initiated against Radia in connection with alleged market manipulation and hammering of stocks of Unitech.

CBI has also started a probe into the matter related to supply of low-floor buses by Tata Motors to the Tamil Nadu government under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission scheme.

The agency was directed to probe 14 issues relating to the Radia tapes.

