PSU giants ask govt for maharatna tag

Miffed with the government clubbing the not-so-big but emerging public sector enterprises with the giants and bestowing upon them the navratna tag,the old boys of the league have asked the Department of PSEs,now under Vilasrao Deshmukh,to create a new category,the maharatnas,and place them in it.

The demand for a maharatna status,first mooted by some of the oil majors,is under active consideration of the government,an official said. Currently,there are 18 navratnas,with sales turnover ranging from Rs 3,526.83 crore of Coal India Limited to Rs 2,74,659.63 crore of Indian Oil Corporation,as per the financial results of 2007-08.

At present,there are no turnover or profit criteria based on which the government grants PSEs the navratna status. Based on their financial performance,PSUs get marks from their administrative ministries,which then make a pitch for a status upgrade.

So clearly,ONGC is cut up with the government for giving MTNL  turnover Rs 5,608 crore,profit Rs 587 crore  the same benefits it gets. ONGC posted a net profit of Rs 16,701 crore (almost 30 times) on a turnover of Rs 67,262 crore for the year-ending March 2008. The original navratnas are reported to be objecting to the inclusion of recent ones like National Aluminium Co,Bharat Electronics,Shipping Corporation of India and Rural Electrification Corporation  all these have a net profit below Rs 1,000 crore in 2007-08.

So they are making a strong case for raising the bar,and if thats not possible,a status upgrade. Navratna status means financial autonomy to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore in setting up JVs or subsidiaries abroad; freedom to decide on M&As; deciding on foreign tours for executives by the board without government permission. The government is studying if the minimum profit and turnover criteria can be pegged higher at Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore,respectively and sources said a series of meetings between CPSE representatives and the department of public enterprises have been held.

The criteria for maharatna status need to be finalised. Clearly,there will be more emphasis on corporate governance and not just turnover and profit, the official said. One of the key considerations is that the PSU should be substantially listed on the bourses  i.e.,the percentage share with the public should not be a meagre one per cent or two per cent as is the case with some navratnas like the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

The list of original Navratnas,identified by government in 1997,included Indian Oil,Bharat Petroleum,Hindustan Petroleum,ONGC,SAIL,NTPC and BHEL.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App