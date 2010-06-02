Post-crash,Air India war of words ends in whimper

Extending an olive branch to the company’s unions,Air India Chairman and Managing Director,Arvind Jadhav today called upon his 30,000 workforce to work unitedly in the interest of the national air-carrier.

“This is the time for consolidation; not confrontation,” Jadhav told the Air India employees in a letter written immediately after holding a meeting with the representatives of the nine registered trade unions in the company.

“I have spoken to representatives of the unions of NACIL in the regions and explained to them about the circumstances through which Air India is passing; and have appealed to them to join in the journey to a better future,” he said.

Earlier in the day,the Air India top brass met representatives of the unions and briefed them about the Mangalore air crash which claimed 158 lives.

Jadhav also briefed the unions about the circumstances that forced the management to sack 58 employees and suspend 24 others beside derecognising two trade unions which struck work.

He said the airline was on the recovery path since the beginning of this year and it has seen a considerable improvement in its market share.

“This performance comes as a big boost,in the backdrop of the severe financial crunch that the company has been going through. In fact,since January 2010,Air India has been making steady gains in market share on both domestic and international sectors,” he said.

The airline is clearly in revival mode,a fact that has translated into handsome productive linked incentive (PLI) for May — the highest in recent months,Jadhav said.

“With so much happening,it is time for 30,000 employees to come together and work towards a bright and prosperous future that is rightfully yours,” he said.

Jadhav said he was deeply pained by the recent strike by a section of its employees,especially at a time when the airline was struggling to come to terms with a tragedy.

“Given this background,I am deeply pained and saddened by the strike resorted to by a section of employees last week.

It was totally avoidable,to say the least. We are still coming to terms with a tragedy,” he said.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App