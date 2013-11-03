Pop’s reigning futuristic tries something old-fashioned

In August,director-producer J J Abrams released a video teaser for his latest mystery project,S. Shot in inky black and white,the video featured a strange man staggering out of the ocean,as a narrator intoned,Who is he?

Some 2.5 million YouTube views later,fans had generated plenty of theories. They mined the trailer for clues to Abramss coming superhero television series Believe,or prequels and sequels to Star Trek,Lost and the next Star Wars,which he will direct. The trailer closed with a close-up of a ghastly man whose lips had been sewn together.

When S comes out soon,the biggest surprise may be that pops reigning futurist has something very old-fashioned up his sleeve. Conceived by Abrams and written by novelist Doug Dorst,its a book  a hardback novel.

S was born out an idea of a love story and the notion of celebrating the book as an object, Abrams said,during a phone interview. In a digital age,its a distinctly analogue object. It felt romantic to me.

S is not a normal book. Inside a black slipcover stamped with the title,theres an old library edition of a novel titled Ship of Theseus,published in 1949 by a certain V M Straka. The author and novel are the fictional creations of Abrams and Dorst,but the books edge-worn spine is scuffed,and its corners dented. In used-book selling parlance,the condition of Ship of Theseus might be rated good,were it not for the tens of thousands of words tattooed in the margins of its yellowed pages by at least two different hands.

Readers will find handwritten letters and notes,a college newspaper clipping,a purple mimeographed telegram,photocopied book pages,postcards,an old photograph and a map scrawled on a coffee shop napkin.

We took advantage of the fact that it is an object, said Abrams,who collaborated with publisher Mulholland Books.

The theatrical,in-person pitch from Abrams,one of the most secrecy-obsessed producers in Hollywood,was accompanied by non-disclosure agreements. Booksellers were unable to see the finished product before placing orders.

Abrams stumbled upon the idea for S more than a decade ago,when he found a worn Robert Ludlum paperback at an airport. Inside,someone had written,To whomever finds this: Please read it,take it,read it and leave it for someone else. Imagining the book as an espionage-style dead drop,in which two readers exchange notes in the margins,Abrams selected Dorst,the author of 2008s supernatural noir Alive in Necropolis,to write it.

He wanted to create a book where you have a novel unfolding in the margins of another novel, said Dorst,who teaches creative writing at Texas State University.

The primary text,V M Strakas Ship of Theseus,is a highly symbolic,mystical tale of an odd man named S,who finds himself spinning through a widening gyre of conspiracy theories,assassination plots and strange voyages.

The book also has another level. Two readers meet cute in the margins: Eric,a graduate student who studies Straka,and Jen,a college senior. They spar,they tease,they flirt  and begin to unravel the novels mysteries.

