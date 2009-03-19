PNB sees 25% credit growth this fiscal

Punjab National Bank (PNB) chairman and managing director K C Chakrabarty today said that he expects the countrys second largest lender PNB to clock 25-26 per cent growth in credit in the current fiscal. The bank also expects net interest margin at 3.5 per cent in fiscal 2008-09. Credit growth now is 30 per cent and we see the growth at 25-26 per cent in fiscal year 2008-09, CMD PNB said on the sidelines of the CII Asset Reconstruction Summit in Delhi on Wednesday.

Our goal is to reduce non-performing assets (NPA). Gross NPAs should be around two per cent and net NPAs should be around 0.4-0.5 per cent, he said. He termed NPAs on account of public sector companies as toxic assets on a banks balance sheet.

With higher lending this year the NPAs will also go up. Current gross NPA of the bank stands around Rs 32,000 crore.

Talking about the fact that additional time has been given to banks to restructure assets,he said that it will not violate transparency norms as feared by some.

