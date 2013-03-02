Please-all budget by Hooda govt

Set to face the electorate next year,the Bhupinder Singh Hooda government Friday presented a please-all tax-free budget,which among other things promises to build 3.5 lakh houses for the poor in two years,offers insurance cover for BPL households and assures cashless medical facility to all its employees.

Unveiling Budget 2013-14,Finance Minister Harmohinder Singh Chatha also announced setting up of the Haryana Infrastructure Development Board to spearhead efforts to bring in more private sector investment in PPP mode.

The budget estimates projected a revenue deficit of Rs 2,443.23 crore whereas the fiscal deficit was estimated at Rs 8975.97 crore. It projected the balance from current revenue at Rs 7,748.89 crore.

To facilitate affordable housing in the rural areas,Chatha said the government has introduced the Priyadarshini Awaas Yojana. The scheme will ensure housing delivery in rural areas to the eligible or identified families under Indira Awaas Yojana (IAY) other poor families including those who have been allotted 100 sq yard plots under Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana and have no house or have a kuchcha house by providing them financial assistance.

Initially,2 lakh families are to be covered in a project span of two years (2013-14 & 2014-15) and each beneficiary will be given financial assistance of Rs 81,000 as grant for the construction of a new house. In addition,an assistance of Rs 9,100 will be provided for construction of sanitary latrine in convergence with Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan (NBA).

In order to cater to the requirement of affordable housing for the weaker sections residing in the urban areas,the government will construct 1.50 lakh houses in two years through Housing Board Haryana,Urban Local Bodies and Town & Country Planning department.

Chatha also announced Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana with a grant of Rs 37 crore to cover rural and urban BPL households or families marginally above the poverty line.

It will provide insurance cover of Rs 30,000 on natural death,Rs 37,500 on partial permanent disability due to accident and Rs 75,000 on death or total permanent disability due to accident.

