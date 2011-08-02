Photographer,traveller and link man between Congress and govt

Quiet and low-profile,he is known to most as a bureaucrat who owes his powerful position to his close association with the Nehru-Gandhi family. But there are other aspects,lesser known,to Pulok Chatterji,a 1974 batch IAS from the UP cadre,who is set to join the PMO as principal secretary to the Prime Minister in six weeks time,giving up midway a Washington assignment as an executive director in the World Bank.

Those close to Chatterji,who will be 60 this month,know him as a nature lover who loves the outdoors and photographing with his Nikon. They cite his integrity and his discretion,attributes that helped him get close to the family in the first place. They say he has a knack for getting work done by his juniors; he is also particular about hierarchy.

His ascension to the present job has been hardly surprising,his return always inevitable given his closeness to UPA chief Sonia Gandhi.

It was his origins that apparently played a role in his getting linked to the Gandhi family. In early 1980,Sanjay Gandhi wanted for Sultanpur,under which Amethi falls,a new DC who was not originally from Uttar Pradesh. Then chief minister V P Singh discovered Bengali-origin Chatterji. Though Sanjay died in a plane crash shortly thereafter,the association got under way as Chatterji began interacting with Rajiv Gandhi.

Over the last three decades,his relationship with the family has reached personal levels  he has worked even on holidays from Sonia Gandhis 10 Janpath home  in his private capacity,whenever the need has arisen.

Those who have known Chatterji call him modest and low-profile,generally quiet,not given much to networking and never pushy,yet with an uncanny ability to get work done by junior colleagues. He is,however,so particular about hierarchy that when he was private secretary to Sonia Gandhi in the Lok Sabha secretariat,he marked all official letters private secretary at the level of joint secretary to the leader of Opposition because he was one grade higher than a director,normally the grade of a PS.

What has really built his long relationship with the Gandhi family is,however,his penchant for discretion and his integrity. Chatterji,it is said,always pays for long-distance personal calls made from the office phone. A colleague also cites the wedding of his son Pushkar in 2004. Nearly everybody in the Congress knew him but he invited only relatives and a few friends at a modest reception; Sonia Gandhi was the only exception.

His placement at the PMO is obviously aimed at ensuring smoother synergy between party and government; the absence of an effective intermediary between the PMO and 10 Janpath has long been felt. At times,sources say,small projects in Amethi or Rae Bareli get stuck,or administrative intervention is needed in matters that may be too trivial for Sonia Gandhi to raise herself and which tend to get ignored by the government.

At another level,he can provide feedback to the Congress president on the performance of ministers. When he was secretary in the PMO,he was behind an exercise where ministers were appraised.

Now,he will be the linkman for all senior appointments including those in the judiciary,of heads of missions abroad,and in state administrative tribunals,the Election Commission,the UPSC and commissions attached to various ministries. The principal secretary also handles all decorations,both civilian and defence  something that embroiled incumbent T K A Nair in a controversy over the Padma Bhushan to US hotelier Sant Singh Chhatwal.

The forthcoming tenure may not be without controversy,though. Chatterji has been criticised earlier by the BJP for alleged bias in official dealings. Immediately after UPA-I had been formed,the Opposition charged Chatterji with writing to then personnel secretary A N Tiwari,seeking expedition of the process of filing a revision petition challenging L K Advanis discharge from the Ayodhya case.

One side to Chatterji that few know about is that he is a fine photographer,happiest when shooting birds with his Nikon SLR. As an outdoor person,he enjoys trips to the mountains of Uttaranchal with his wife Jaya and daughter Shahana. About a decade ago,he took a month off and hit the road with two friends from the Services,travelling along the western and eastern coasts in South India in a Qualis,just unveiled by Toyota then.

Being principal secretary to the Prime Minister might,of course,mean that he will have to give up some of these finer pleasures of life.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App