Peace on LoC first step to normal ties with Pak

On board PMs aircraft

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh may have delivered a tough message to Pakistan on terror and violence along the Line of Control,but he still backed his new Pakistan counterpart,Nawaz Sharif,and hoped he would succeed in his mission to improve Indo-Pak relations.

I very much hope that Nawaz Sharif succeeds. He is the democratically elected Prime Minister of a neighbouring country and he has said all the right things about India-Pakistan relations. So I sincerely hope and pray that he does succeed in carrying out his mission, said Singh.

More importantly,Singh also said his meeting with Sharif served the purpose of taking the relationship towards normalisation by opening a military-to-military conversation on curbing LoC violence.

It is at a stage,in a sense,that we are moving forward towards normalisation of our relations and the first step has to be peace and tranquility on the Line of Control. And for that we have agreed that the DGMOs of the two sides will meet and work out arrangements. It will take time to find out what can be done and what is agreed upon… But these are all steps towards normalisation of the relationship, he said.

The PM also expressed disappointment at the lack of progress on the land boundary agreement with Bangladesh. Our relations with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh are very good. I am myself disappointed that it has taken us much too long to ratify the (Land Boundary) Agreement and I have assured her (Sheikh Hasina) that we still have time in the next session of parliament and we will make every effort to convince our opposition parties, he said.

Singh cleared the air on him not meeting Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa,saying it was nothing more than a scheduling issue. As far as the devolution of more powers for the Northern Province is concerned,our views are well known. On umpteen occasions,we have discussed with the Sri Lankan President the need to implement 13th amendment. Therefore,our position is well known to the government of Sri Lanka. As regards the meeting with President Rajapaksa,I would have no hesitation in meeting him. He asked for a meeting on dates which were not convenient to me… So the meeting could not be arranged. There is no other reason, he said.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App