THE police on Thursday detained the personal security officer of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator for allegedly opening fire and injuring two Congress workers in North Kashmirs Bandipore town.

The injured  Mudasir Ahmad (22) and Abdul Majid (21)  are being treated at the SKIMS Hospital where doctors have declared the condition of Mudasir very critical. Mudasir is district youth district president of Congress.

Eyewitnesses and family members of the workers allege that Altaf Ahmad Baba,a police constable attached with Bandipore Assembly member Nizamudin Bhat,is involved in the attack. Police spokesman said Baba has been arrested and a case has been registered.

Former minister and Congress leader Usman Majid termed the attack politically motivated. There is every possibility that Assembly member and police will try to portray this as a militant related attack, he said.

Bhat,meanwhile,claimed Baba has never been his personnel security officer.

