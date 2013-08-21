Palanquin as ambulance

Patients in remote places in Assam who cannot be reached with 108 Mrityunjoy ambulances will now be transported to the nearest ambulance point on a dola,or palanquin. A hundred such dolas have been attached to Mrityunjoy ambulances by the state government under the National Rural Health Mission. Health Minister Himant Biswa Sarma (pictured) says this makes Assam the first state to have inducted dolas to transport patients.

Social media debate

Can social media be regulated? A panel discussed this in Shillong last week at an event organised to mark the first anniversary of ohmeghalaya.com,the Northeasts first news website. Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh was worried a lot of unfounded information could be circulated through social media. Panellists highlighted the flight home of thousands of northeastearners last year due to messages on social media.

Saving the falcon

Residents of villages Asha,Sungro and Pangti in Nagaland have taken a pledge: they will stop killing amur falcons that arrive there every winter. The amur falcon,or Falco amurensis,is a highly endangered bird,and hundreds are often killed in Nagaland while on their migratory trail. Villagers,backed by Wildlife Trust of India and the forest department,will project the area as a birdwatchers destination.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App