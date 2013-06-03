In a historic milestone for the Sikhs in Pakistan,Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has become the first person from the minority community to enter the Punjab provincial assembly,since the countrys independence in 1947.

Arora belongs to Narowal district,80 km from Lahore,and is associated with the Pakistan Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee.

He took oath along with 340 other lawmakers during the first session of the new Punjab Assembly on Saturday. He was nominated to a seat reserved for minority communities by the PML-N,which has formed governments in Punjab and at the centre after its victory in the May 11 polls.

Arora came to the assembly wearing a white shalwar-kameez and a saffron turban.

Its a festive occasion for which I have got stitched a special waistcoat,shalwar-kameez and turban, Arora told reporters.

June 1 will be remembered as a special day as it brought a triumph to the local Sikh community and other minorities living peacefully in Pakistan, he said.

As the first Sikh to take oath as a lawmaker in the Punjab Assembly since 1947,I am absolutely delighted to be part of this august house. The position certainly comes with a lot of responsibility. I will not only be representing my own community but all minorities in the province, Arora said.

Arora said he would work to rehabilitate historical and religious sites of the Sikhs. Sites sacred to other religions will also be restored through the Evacuee Trust Property Board, he said.

National Assembly to elect Speaker today

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Assembly will elect its Speaker and Deputy Speaker on Monday,with two senior leaders of PML-N nominated for the posts. Secretary National Assembly has accepted the nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for the post of Speaker while Murtaza Javed Abbasi for that of Deputy Speaker,media reports said Sunday.

