Pak SC summons Musharraf over treason charges

Pakistan Supreme Court Monday directed the government to ensure former President Pervez Musharraf does not leave the country as it ordered him to appear before it Tuesday to face treason allegations.

A two-judge bench led by Justice Jawad S Khwaja issued the directives after hearing preliminary arguments on five petitions seeking Musharrafs trial for treason for subverting the constitution and declaring an emergency in 2007.

The bench said Musharraf or his lawyer should appear in court Tuesday to respond to the allegations. It ordered the Interior Secretary to take steps to prevent Musharraf from travelling abroad and put his name on the Exit Control List.

The bench also issued notices to the government,Musharraf and other respondents to respond to the petitions and adjourned the case till Tuesday.

The petitioners asked the SC to direct the government to prosecute Musharraf under the High Treason (Punishment) Act of 1973.

It is necessary to issue notice to the respondents in these petitions. The office shall ensure service of notice to the respondents for tomorrow, Justice Khwaja said. The Interior Ministry should ensure that the respondent does not leave… Pakistan,he said.

Candidate Scrutiny should have objective criteria

Islamabad: The head of a European Union observer mission Monday responded to the intrusive scrutiny of candidates in Pakistans general election by saying the right to contest polls is fundamental and people should have access to due process. Michael Gahler said any scrutiny should have objective criteria,due process and consistent application of methods. PTI

