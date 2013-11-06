NSEL defaults again; pays R11 cr against R174.72 cr

Crisis-ridden bourse NSEL defaulted for the 12th straight time today as it could pay only Rs 11 crore to investors against a payment amount of Rs 174.72 crore.

With todays pay-out,NSEL settled about Rs 220 crore against Rs 5,600 crore dues to 13,000 investors.

National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL),which is engulfed in a Rs 5,600-crore payment crisis,had previously defaulted 11 times. On its seventh pay-out date,the bourse was unable to make any payment as its accounts were frozen by economic offences wing (EoW) of the Mumbai police.

The total amount being disbursed today is Rs 11 crore, the NSEL spokesperson said.

Mohan India Pvt Ltd has made a payment of Rs 11 crore to the exchange,while 23 of them have defaulted,according to the NSEL data.

NSEL had availed a bridge loan of Rs 177.23 crore from its promoter Financial Technologies (FTIL) to make payments on priority basis to small investors. NSEL,promoted by Jignesh Shah-led FTIL,is facing the problem of settling Rs 5,600 crore dues to 148 members after it suspended trade on July 31 on the government direction.

The bourse plans to settle the entire dues in 30 weeks time,by paying Rs 174.72 crore for first 20 weeks followed by Rs 86.02 crore in next 10 weeks.

Certain entities under scrutiny: Pilot

New Delhi: Emphasising that the government is taking a holistic view on NSEL crisis,Corporate Affairs Minister Sachin Pilot has said certain entities are being scrutinised to check whether they have violated any laws.

National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL),promoted by Jignesh Shah-led FTIL,is grappling with a Rs 5,600 crore payment crisis.

The government has taken many initiatives as far as NSEL is concerned. Initiatives have been taken by the finance ministry,corporate affairs,consumer affairs,income tax and Sebi… the process is also under litigation in some cases. We are taking a holistic view, Pilot said here.

He was responding to queries related to NSEL fiasco.

Without taking names,Pilot said the process of scrutinising certain entities with regard to NSEL issue is on. pti

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App