Now,Orissa’s Naveen Patnaik government to give free laptops to students

Taking a cue from Akhilesh Yadav’s SP govt in UP,the Naveen Patnaik government in Orissa would now give laptops to poor meritorious students with a special focus on women,tribal and Dalit categories.

To bridge the digital divide all the meritorious students at Plus-2 level will be provided with free laptops. Special focus would also be given to girls and students belonging to SC and ST communities, CM Naveen Patnaik said while launching the Orissa Youth Policy here on Sunday.

Free data cards too will be given to such students. Besides,scholarship of Rs 40,000 will be given to BPL girls to study in private technical institutions.

A number of departments like those of SC/ST welfare and higher education will execute the laptop distribution programme this financial year.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App