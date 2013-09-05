Now,Deo demands special package for Andhra

In an attempt to emerge as the voice of the Andhra region and consolidate his hold over his bastion ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year,Union Tribal Affairs Minister V Kishore Chandra Deo has shot off yet another letter to the A K Antony-led committee  that is examining issues related to creation of Telangana  demanding a special development package for the Andhra region after the bifurcation.

Last month,Deo had written to the four-member panel,recommending trifurcation of the state and creation of a separate Rayalseema state as well.

In his latest letter sent to the panel on Wednesday, Deo,the MP from Araku in the Andhra region,demanded measures for the development of Vishakhapatnam in Andhra region. Emphasising that the package must necessarily be announced for the development of the Andhra region along with the decision regarding the formation of a new state,he wrote,In the event of a new state of Telangana being created,a separate High Court should be immediately established at Vishakhapatnam for the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The government had decided Hyderabad would remain the joint capital for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for 10 years and the Antony panels mandate includes looking into the issue of setting up of a new capital.

He has also demanded shifting the east coastal zonal headquarters to Vishakhapatnam,apart from developing various infrastructure facilities,including cyber towers,an All India Institute of Medical Sciences and an IIT in the city.

Deo has also emphasised on special facilities for tribals in the Andhra region.

