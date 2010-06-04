Novel to be adapted

Nakshatrangale Kaaval,a famous novel written by the late writer-filmmaker P. Padmarajan,is now all set to be made into a film. Diphan,who had directed Leader and Puthiya Mugham,will be directing the movie,which will have Meera Jasmine and Priyamani in key roles. Anoop Menon will be playing the male lead while Jagathy Sreekumar will be seen in a key role. The film,which is likely to start rolling by September,will feature a script penned jointly by Anantha Padmanabhan,P. Padmarajans son,and noted scenarist Babu Janardhanan. Subrahmaniapuram fame James Vasanthan will compose the music while Manoj Pillai would crank the camera.

