Nothing wrong with jet,Polish pilot may have been under pressure to land

Russian investigators said there were no technical problems with the Soviet-made plane Tu-154 that crashed and killed the Polish President and 95 others over the weekend. Russian investigators have almost finished reading the flight recorders,Deputy Prosecutor General Alexander Bastrykin said.

The readings confirm that there were no problems with the plane,and that the pilot was informed about the difficult weather conditions,but nevertheless decided to land, Bastrykin said during a briefing with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Smolensk.

Investigators examining the crash of Polish President Lech Kaczynskis plane appear to be focusing on why the pilot did not heed instructions from air traffic controllers to give up trying to land in bad weather in western Russia. Their inquiry may lead to an even more delicate question: Whether the pilot felt under pressure to land to make sure that the Polish delegation would not be late for a ceremony on Saturday in the Katyn forest.

In August 2008,during Russias war with Georgia,Kaczynski got into a dispute with a pilot flying his plane to the Georgian capital,Tbilisi,according to reports. Kaczynski demanded that the pilot land despite dangerous conditions,but the pilot disagreed and diverted to Azerbaijan. Kaczynski threatened that there would be consequences for the pilot,the Polish newspaper Dziennik reported. If someone decides to become a pilot,he cannot be fearful, Kaczynski said.

That pilot was not disciplined and received a medal for his service. But the Defence Minister later said that the pilot had suffered depression in the wake of the incident.

Former Polish President Lech Walesa told the newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza that in these situations the captain often sought the views of the government leaders on the plane.

If there were any doubts,the leaders were always approached and asked for their decision,and only on this basis were further steps taken, he said.

The wreckage,meanwhile,will remain on site through midweek to help speed the investigation,Russian Deputy Transport Minister Igor Levitin said. Forensics experts from Poland and Russia were working to ID other bodies. The pilot was identified as Capt Arkadiusz Protasiuk,36,and the co-pilot as Maj Robert Grzywna,36. NYT & AP

