No immediate hike in diesel,LPG prices,says Reddy

Petroleum minister S Jaipal Reddy on Tuesday ruled out any immediate increase in diesel and cooking fuel prices.

I am not so courageous, Reddy said when asked if the government would consider raising prices since state-run oil marketing companies continued to lose money on retail sale of diesel,cooking gas (LPG) and kerosene sale.

Even after recent increases,the under-recoveries this financial year will be higher than it was last year, he said at the Economic Editors Conference,citing the loss at Rs 1,67,415 crore in 2012-13 versus Rs 1,38,541 crore in last fiscal. There is a need to raise prices but there is no courage, he admitted. His decision to stay away from raising prices comes despite a warning from his Finance counterpart P Chidambaram that budgetary support would not be forthcoming unless he was fully satisfied of the claims.

We welcome them to do it, Reddy said,adding that three similar exercises in the past had shown that the difference between both ministries estimates were not very significant. Finance ministry usually pays the leftover of the losses after a part-compensation from state-run upstream oil and gas companies.

