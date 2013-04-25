Newswindow: Chinese airline flies plane using fuel made from palm oil,cooking oil

Chinese airline flies plane using fuel made from palm oil,cooking oil

Beijing: Chinas top oil refiner,Sinopec,has successfully flown a plane using a newly developed variant of biofuel made from palm oil and recycled cooking oil.

An Airbus A320,owned by China Eastern Airlines,landed at Shanghais Hongqiao International Airport morning after completing an 85-minute journey using Sinopecs new aviation fuel,the company said in a statement on Wednesday .

The biofuel was produced by Sinopec Zhenhai Refining and Chemical Company,state-run news agency Xinhua reported. The biofuel produced enough power during the test flight and was no different from traditional fuels, the pilot of the plane was quoted as saying. PTI

Pak distributors to shun SRK,Akshay Kumars films this Eid

karachi: In a rare show of support for the local film industry,a leading Pakistani distributor and exhibitors have decided to shun two big releases Shah Rukh Khans Chennai Express and Akshay Kumars Once Upon A Time in Mumbai 2  this Eid.

Distributor Abdul Rashid said they have decided not to screen the two movies to give a chance to four Pakistani films releasing on August 8. The reason is we have four big Pakistani releases lined up for Eid and this time we want to see how they fare at the box office without direct competition from Indian films, Rashid said.The Pakistani films to hit theatres this Eid are Josh,Waar,Main Huun Shahid Afridi and Ishq Khuda. PTI

Self-proclaimed chief of hacking group arrested in Australia

SYDNEY: The Australian Federal Police has arrested the self-proclaimed leader of a prominent international hacking collective known as LulzSec,which is perhaps best known for its claims of being behind a cyberattack that shut down the Central Intelligence Agencys public website in 2011.

The AFP said that they arrested the 24-year-old Australian citizen on Tuesday night for an attack on an

unspecified Australian government website earlier this month. The unnamed man,is said to have used his position as an IT specialist at a Sydney-based company to access sensitive information from clients including the Australian government. NYT

