Nepal to turn into free Wi-Fi zone

In an ambitious move,Nepal,sandwiched between IT giants India and China,is planning to turn the country into a free Wi-Fi zone.

A taskforce has been formed to carry out a feasibility study in this regard,ekantipur.com reported.

The panel,headed by board member of the Nepal Telecommunications Authority Mahesh Prasad Adhikari,has been given 30 days to complete the study,according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

The panel will suggest the government on funding and technical requirements for the scheme,the report said.

But,Nepal,at the 137th position in the Information and Communication Technology Development Index 2012 brought out by the International Telecommunications Union,the UN agency for global telecommunication standards,the country,still has miles to go.

Despite being located between two fast growing economies  China and India  Nepal has failed to take advantage,the report said.

The northern neighbour,China,dominates the global ICT hardware trade,while the southern neighbour,India,is known for software development and is known as one of the best destinations for business process outsourcing (BPO).

