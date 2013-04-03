NCSC arrest warrant against IAS officer

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes Tuesday issued arrest warrant against Higher Education Secretary Ashok Thakur and directed the Delhi police chief to produce him before the panel. The panel had earlier issued summons to Thakur for hearing of a case but he failed to turn up. NCSC chairperson P L Punia ordered that Thakur be produced on April 15,the NCSC said in a statement.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App