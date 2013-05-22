NC observes Mirwaiz father’s martyrdom

In an interesting development and apparently with an eye on the Assembly polls next year,members of the ruling National Conference for the first time in two decades observed the martyrdom anniversary of Mirwaiz Mohd Farooq and former Hurriyat chairman Abdul Gani Lone on Tuesday.

The function to observe the death anniversary of the two leaders was organised at the residence of Rural Development Minister Ali Mohammad Sagar. It was attended by several party workers.

Mirwaiz Mohd Farooq was not only a religious scholar but also a politician. His martyrdom created a void…He never hesitated to attend conferences organised by his rivals. In 1965 when Sheikh (Mohammad Abdullah) sahib called a peoples conference he attended it. In 1980s he played a pivotal role to end sectarian clashes, Sagar said in his address.

The event assumed significance with NC leaders recently hinting at reviving old ties with the Mirwaiz family.

