Navodaya Schools summer project: Setting up Rajiv corners

For the over 570 Navodaya schools spread across the country,this summer holiday is proving to be a very busy time. A letter sent on May 21 has set them a project,of improving a green area each called Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Van on their premises with the former prime ministers statue installed within,by the time Rajiv Gandhis birth anniversary comes along on August 20.
Newly anointed Commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS),IAS officer Manoj Singh believes this is a fitting tribute to the prime minister under whose tenure the schools came up.
Jawahar Navodaya schools have completed 25 years.Given the time on their hands,
the principals have been reminded to preferably use fast growing plants,locally available and suitable as per climatic conditions,soil,availability of waterand soon,so that the green corner looks presentable when the busts are installed. The seeds must be planted by July 31,and the job treated astop-most priority,the
letter a copy of which is with The Indian Express says.
The chain of schools was started in 1985-86 to provide quality education to talented children in rural areas.
Commissioner Singh has sent the letter to principals of all Navodaya Vidyalayas
as well as Deputy Commissioners of the schoolsregional offices,asking them to
suitably and appropriately install the busts of Rajiv at a prominent place in the Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Van. NVS sources confirmed the move.
Students apart from a staff memberare to be made charge of trees planted in the Rajiv Gandhi Smirit Van. The Commissioners letter says no labour should be
employed for the purpose and the responsibility… shall rest with the principal. The NVS Commissioner will seek are port on the issue by August 31.
Thirty-five new school buildings are also likely to be inaugurated on August 20,Rajiv Gandhis 66th birth anniversary.
Thats not all. To make Rajivs legacy evenmorelong lasting,the Navodaya Vidyalaya Old BoysAssociation is set to rename itself ‘Rajivites,said sources.
