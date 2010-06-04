Navodaya Schools summer project: Setting up Rajiv corners

For the over 570 Navodaya schools spread across the country,this summer holiday is proving to be a very busy time. A letter sent on May 21 has set them a project,of improving a green area each called Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Van on their premises with the former prime ministers statue installed within,by the time Rajiv Gandhis birth anniversary comes along on August 20.

Newly anointed Commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS),IAS officer Manoj Singh believes this is a fitting tribute to the prime minister under whose tenure the schools came up.

Jawahar Navodaya schools have completed 25 years.Given the time on their hands,

the principals have been reminded to preferably use fast growing plants,locally available and suitable as per climatic conditions,soil,availability of waterand soon,so that the green corner looks presentable when the busts are installed. The seeds must be planted by July 31,and the job treated astop-most priority,the

letter  a copy of which is with The Indian Express  says.

The chain of schools was started in 1985-86 to provide quality education to talented children in rural areas.

Commissioner Singh has sent the letter to principals of all Navodaya Vidyalayas

as well as Deputy Commissioners of the schoolsregional offices,asking them to

suitably and appropriately install the busts of Rajiv at a prominent place in the Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Van. NVS sources confirmed the move.

Students apart from a staff memberare to be made charge of trees planted in the Rajiv Gandhi Smirit Van. The Commissioners letter says no labour should be

employed for the purpose and the responsibility… shall rest with the principal. The NVS Commissioner will seek are port on the issue by August 31.

Thirty-five new school buildings are also likely to be inaugurated on August 20,Rajiv Gandhis 66th birth anniversary.

Thats not all. To make Rajivs legacy evenmorelong lasting,the Navodaya Vidyalaya Old BoysAssociation is set to rename itself ‘Rajivites,said sources.

