NATO may face war crimes probe

Some NATO members are worried that their organisation may be investigated by the International Criminal Court after its prosecutor said allegations of crimes committed by NATO in Libya would be examined impartially and independently, according to diplomats accredited to NATO headquarters.

The diplomats said action to pre-empt a war crimes investigation would likely include an immediate internal legal review of all incidents in which NATO bombing or other actions caused civilian casualties. They spoke on condition of anonymity.

The alliance has always maintained that its operations in Libya were carried out strictly in keeping with a UN Security Council resolution that authorised member states to take all necessary measures to protect civilians and civilian populated areas under threat of attack in the North African country.

NATO leaders have repeatedly hailed the precision with which the mission was carried out,citing the small number of civilian deaths caused by the bombing as evidence of its success.

Still,in a briefing to the Security Council on November 2,International Criminal Court prosecutor Luis Moreno-Ocampo said,there are allegations of crimes committed by NATO forces (and) these allegations will be examined impartially and independently.

Moreno-Ocampo did not elaborate further on the accusations against NATO forces,or who was making them. His office is currently focusing on crimes committed by members of the ousted Gaddafi regime and is waiting for a report by a UN Commission of Inquiry in Libya,due in March,before deciding whether to proceed with a formal investigation into alleged crimes by NATO.

NATO has said it was confident its actions were in compliance with international law. In the event we receive a request for information,NATO is prepared to assist in any way it can, said an official who could not be identified.

