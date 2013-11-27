Mumbai sees highest tax assessees seeking voluntary compliance

Mumbai has,so far,emerged as the zone with the maximum number of assessees seeking to avail of the service tax voluntary compliance scheme in a bid to escape penalty and prosecution under the Service Tax Act.

An official told The Indian Express that maximum number of applications for availing of the voluntary compliance encouragement scheme (VCES) have come from Maharashtra,especially Mumbai,which contributes over 40 per cent of the total service tax collection. A total of 1,925 applications came from Maharashtra of which 1,180 applications were from Mumbai alone,the total tax declared being Rs 424 crore.

As such,Mumbai contributes a major chunk of both direct and indirect taxes to the Centre. To get a sense,the indirect tax department collected Rs 37,000 crore from Mumbai alone in form of service tax,of the Rs 81,000 crore collected from across the country,up to October 31 this year. Almost 40 per cent of the corporate tax also comes from the city.

With such high number of traders and big corporates it is one of our biggest tax payers. However,the number of applications is still not much. We expect it to go much higher by the end of December, the official said. Mumbai is followed by Delhi,which has seen 612 applications so far from assessees interested in the scheme,with tax declared being Rs 248 crore.

According to the scheme,a service tax defaulter wanting to avail of the scheme can pay the tax dues in one or two instalments without paying any penalty and interest by filing a truthful declaration. It provides for self-declaration and payment of service tax dues from October 1,2007 to December 31,2012. The defaulter,under the scheme,will also be exempted from being prosecuted. The defaulters have to declare their dues by December 31 and pay 50 per cent of the total amount. The rest is payable without interest by June 30,2014 and with interest by December 31,2014.

The finance ministry has been widely publicising the scheme through several channels including media and interactive sessions with the industry and trade. Finance minister P Chidambaram has been holding meetings with industry in places including Chennai,Delhi and Mumbai to allay their apprehensions and encourage them to pay up the dues,amid high fiscal deficit and expected shortfall in the revenue collection.

Pune saw 436 applications with declaration worth Rs 142 crore while 348 applications came from Bangalore with a declaration of Rs 141 crore. Kolkata and Gujarat received 422 and over 1,200 applications respectively. The declarations from both these zones stood at Rs 105 crore and 145 crore respectively. The scheme was launched in Budget 2013-14 as only 7 lakh of the 17 lakh registered service tax assessees filed returns.

