Montek: Govt aiming for CAD at 2.5% of GDP

The government aims to bring down current account deficit (CAD) to about 2.5 per cent of the GDP by March 2017,Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia said on Sunday.

…CAD,which (we aim to bring down) from 4 per cent of GDP going down to about 2.5 per cent by the end of 12th Plan (2012-17), Ahluwalia said while speaking on Mobilising Long Term Financing for Infrastructure on the concluding day of 46th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) here.

Ahluwalia said the government aims to finance the CAD as much as possible through foreign direct investment and through portfolio inflows and as little as possible through debt. He added that the government is making efforts to bring the defict down in a phased manner. On fiscal deficit he said: The critical issue is the size of the fiscal deficit. It would be very difficult to have system that moblises lot of financial savings if the deficit remains high.

