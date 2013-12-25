Moily takes charge of MoEF,promises speed,transparency

Veerappa Moily on Tuesday took charge of the Environment Ministry promising efficiency,speedy disposal of matters and rigorous implementation of rules. Sending a message that he expects deadlines to be met and projects to be fast-tracked,Moily is learnt to have told officials at his first meeting with them that all processes related to green clearances and approvals must be streamlined immediately to ensure greater transparency.

Getting on the job on day one,Moily met CMs of Kerala and Maharashtra on state-specific issues including impact of the Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats. Both states have had run-ins with the ministry under Jayanthi Natarajan who quit two days back.

Indicating he was willing to listen to all stakeholders,Moily will now write to CMs of all six states affected by the Western Ghats report to examine recommendations of the Kasturirangan report and send suggestions/ objections. The minister has assured that appropriate decisions on recommendations of the said report will be taken.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App