Maruti shares: ‘FIIs not allowed to buy as cap breached’

FIIs not allowed to buy Maruti shares as cap breached. The Reserve Bank on Monday said foreign investors cannot buy shares of the countrys largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) as their limit of 24 per cent has been breached. Foreign investment in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has crossed the overall limit of 24 per cent of its paid-up capital,RBI said in a statement.

New IRDA chief meets Chidambaram

New Delhi: The newly-appointed chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority TS Vijayan has met finance minister P Chidambaram and is believed to have discussed the issues plaguing the insurance sector.

Ranbaxy restarts Lipitor production

New Delhi: Ranbaxy said it has restarted production of generic drug Atorvastatin as it looks to resume supplies to the American market. In November the firm had recalled Atorvastatin,the generic version of Pfizers Lipitor,from the US market due to presence of foreign particles.

Housing prices rise by up to 9.6% in 18 cities

New Delhi: Housing prices have increased in 18 major cities,including Delhi and Mumbai,by up to 9.6 per cent during October-December 2012 over the previous quarter,National Housing Bank said on Monday.

Tata Comm denies violation of ILD norms

New Delhi: Tata Communications Ltd on Monday denied having violated any International Long distance licence norms as alleged by CBI,which has registered a case against the company for allegedly causing a loss to the exchequer.

RBI to infuse R10K cr via OMO route

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India will infuse additional liquidity by pumping in Rs 10,000 crore in the market through open market operations (OMOs) on March 1.

Pantaloon Retail posts R20.41 crore loss

New Delhi: Pantaloon Retail (India) Ltd on Monday posted a loss of Rs 20.41 crore on standalone basis for the quarter ended December 31. The Future Group company had clocked a net profit of Rs 5.64 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Approval board for SEZs to meet on Mar 15

New Delhi: The Board of Approval for special economic zones headed by commerce secretary SR Rao will meet on March 15 to discuss the setting up of new SEZs in the country.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App