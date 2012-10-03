Make our party strong: Musharraf to workers

Former President Pervez Musharraf has asked workers of his All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) to make the party strong so that he can make up his mind about returning to the country from self-exile.

Musharraf already hinted that he could return to Pakistan once an interim government is installed to oversee the next general election scheduled to be held in early 2013. The caretaker set-up is likely from the first quarter of next year.

I want to make my homecoming meaningful,which is only possible if my party starts showing a good performance, Musharraf said via a video link from London.

So far,no significant political personality has joined Musharrafs party.

Earlier,the former military ruler had announced he would return to Pakistan in March but deferred his decision,reportedly at the request of his friends in the powerful army.

Pakistani courts have issued warrants for Musharraf in connection with the assassination of former premier Benazir Bhutto and the killing of Baloch leader Akbar Bugti in a 2006 military operation.

