Mahindra Reva launches all-electric car in Chandigarh

Mahindra Reva,countrys electric vehicle pioneer,part of the USD 15.9 billion Mahindra Group,today unveiled its all-electric,zero-emission Mahindra e2oin Chandigarh which would be available at a per month cost of Rs 12,802 (including EMI and running cost).

Speaking on the launch,Arun Malhotra,Chief Sales and Customer Care Officer,Automotive Division,Mahindra and Mahindra said We are certain that the cutting-edge technological innovation that has gone into the Mahindra e2o will help customers remain connected in a convenient and cost-effective manner.

Electric cars have always had the potential to emerge as a serious alternative to fossil fuel driven vehicles. Prospective customers have a choice in their hands as they now have the opportunity of shaping the future of mobility said R Chandramouli,Chief of Operations,Mahindra Reva Electric Vehicles Private Limited.

The company has made a case to Chandigarh Administration for a subsidy of about 30 per cent on the total cost of the car which otherwise comes to about Rs 918 lakh in Chandigarh(Rs 12,802 per month installment for five years plus Rs 1.50 lakh down payment). which is in Chandigarh. the new car would be available in Chandigarh at a price of about Rs nine lakhHe said that Mahindra e2o is an Electric Vehicle (EV) designed as an urban mobility solution for a sustainable zero-emission society and gains relevance in the face of issues like environmental degradation,pollution related health concerns and climate change. Powered by lithiumion batteries and a three phase induction electric motor; the new car is fully automatic and designed for city driving with no changing of gears in bumper-to-bumper traffic. It can accommodate four adults and a driving range of 100 kms per charge. The smart phone application can help lock the car by simply sending it a lock command and activate the cars air-conditioning remotely. One can plug in to charge like the cell phone,laptop or tablet. It comes with factory fitted GPS navigation system,radio,DVD,Blue tooth and I-pod connectivity

He said that no petrol or diesel means freedom from often increasing oil prices,the Mahindra e2o needs to be serviced only once a year that too at ones door step. It will be available in six colours-arctic silver,coral blue,eco green,oceanic white,spanish red and sunfire yellow.

