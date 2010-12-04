Land scam: BSY minister resigns

A day after he was named as a key accused in a land scam,Minister for Information Technology in the Karnataka government Katta Subramanya Naidu on Friday resigned from the Yeddyurappa government.

Though the minister did not issue any statement,CM B S Yeddyurappa,who himself is facing nepotism and land scam charges,made a brief statement on the sidelines of a meeting.

Katta Subramanya Naidu submitted his resignation this morning. It has been forwarded to the Governor. He has resigned to enable a free and fair probe in the case against him, Yeddyurappa said Friday.

A complaint was registered against him by the Lokayukta for allegedly receiving Rs 87 crore as kickbacks to allot 323 acres for an IT SEZ and cheating farmers.

Naidus name first emerged in a land-scam three months ago when his son Katta Jagadish was found to have received Rs 2.24 crore as compensation for government land acquired by Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) in the new Bangalore airport area. The land acquired was to be part of a 3,266-acre IT investment region of Bangalore that would also house a 323-acre IT SEZ. Investigations revealed that the KIADB paid compensation to the tune of Rs 107 crore on the basis of fake claims  traced in several cases to the ministers friends and family.

The IT minister had refused to quit then,despite his son being arrested while attempting to bribe a key witness. Chief Minister Yeddyurappa had then said Naidu could not be punished for his sons crimes.

But even as the Lokayukta was readying a chargesheet in the KIADB case,the BJP government announced that investigations into land deals in the state since 1995,including the probe against Yeddyurappa himself,were being handed over to a judicial commission.

The Lokayukta filed the new complaint on Thursday on the basis of facts revealed in the KIADB probe.

The minister is charged with forgery,cheating,criminal intimidation and corruption and is likely to be arrested. His resignation is seen as an effort to save the BJP government from further embarrassment.

