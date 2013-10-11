Kejriwal joins protesters,seeks justice for Pavitra Bhardwaj

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)s Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday joined hands with Delhi University teachers,students and non-teaching staff on the Pavitra Bhardwaj case. Joining the protest near the Delhi Police headquarters,Kejriwal also met Police Commissioner B S Bassi.

A former lab assistant at Bhim Rao Ambedkar College,Bhardwaj had alleged sexual and mental harassment by two colleagues. Bhardwaj had set herself ablaze outside the Delhi Secretariat on September 30. She died on Monday.

Kejriwal said despite Bhardwajs dying declaration,police were yet to take action against the man she had named.

Kejriwals pledge to support the Justice for Pavitra movement comes a day after the Delhi government ordered a judicial inquiry into the case.

A letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner,written by union heads of teachers,students and non-teaching staff,urges him to take suo motu cognisance. The Delhi University College Karamchari Union will go on a hunger strike from Friday. ENS

Fourth held in Stock Guru case,flats and bank account sealed

The fourth accused in the Stock Guru scam of 2012 is now in the police net. Nitin Sinha was arrested on September 30 from Delhi,while he was returning from Ajmer Sharif.

Police have sealed four DDA flats he owned in Dwarka and his bank account containing Rs 1.5 crore,which he allegedly earned through fraudulent means.

According to police,Sinha (40),the agent promoter for the company floated by a couple,Ulhas and Raksha,duped several persons to the tune of Rs 3 crore.

Police sources said following the arrest of Ulhas and Raksha,Nitin fled the city and travelled to Rameshwaram and Tirupati.

A resident of Sector 9,Dwarka,Sinhas name appears on the wanted list of the Economic Offences Wing.

He was sent to judicial custody on Thursday.

Ulhas (33) and Raksha (30) were arrested in November 2012 for floating Stock Guru India and duping over two lakh customers to the tune of Rs 500 crore.

Shalini Narayan

Students protest UPSC move to exclude Arabic,Persian

Describing changes in UPSCs Civil Services Examination as elitisation of the exam,students and teachers from Jawaharlal Nehru University,Delhi University,Jamia Millia Islamia,Aligarh Muslim University,Allahabad University and Patna University staged a protest outside the UPSC Bhawan on Thursday. Students raised slogans against the exclusion of foreign languages from the exam and the new pattern of the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT).

A delegation of students and teachers tried to meet the Chairperson of UPSC,but said they failed in their attempt. They did,however,meet the UPSC Joint Secretary. The students said they were not happy that the UPSC Chairperson did not meet them. Why should Arabic and Persian which are being taught in India for centuries be described as foreign, one student asked.

Protesters also spoke out against the new CSAT pattern and alleged it discriminated against non-English speaking candidates from non-science and management backgrounds.

ENS

