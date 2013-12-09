JPMorgan tracked biz linked to China hiring

Federal authorities have obtained confidential documents that shed new light on JPMorgan Chases decision to hire the children of Chinas ruling elite,securing emails that show how the bank linked one prominent hire to existing and potential business opportunities from a Chinese government-run company.

The documents,which also include spreadsheets that list the banks track record for converting hires into business deals,offer the most detailed account yet of JPMorgans Sons and Daughters hiring programme,which has been at the center of a federal bribery investigation for months. The spreadsheets and emails  recently submitted by JPMorgan to authorities  illuminate how the bank created the programme to prevent questionable hiring practices but ultimately viewed it as a gateway to doing business with state-owned companies in China,which commonly issue stock with the help of Wall Street banks.

The hiring practices seemed to have been an open secret at the banks headquarters in Hong Kong,according to the documents,copies of which were reviewed by The New York Times. In the email citing the existing and potential business opportunities,a senior JPMorgan executive in Hong Kong emphasised that the father of a job candidate was the chairman of the China Everbright Group,a state-controlled financial conglomerate.

The executive also extolled the broader benefits of the hiring program,telling colleagues in another email: You all know I have always been a big believer of the Sons and Daughters programme  it almost has a linear relationship with winning assignments to advise Chinese companies. Until now,the indications of a connection between the hires and business deals have not been so explicit.

In addition to the documents,interviews with current and former JPMorgan employees suggest that some people inside or affiliated with the bank bristled at the hiring strategy. At least two whistle-blowers have raised concerns,with one filing a complaint in April 2011 with the Hong Kong stock exchange and another coming forward to American authorities this year. Underscoring the worries,a junior banker in Hong Kong resigned from JPMorgan in December 2011,writing in an email that I do not think my family is in a position to help you to the extent as others did: bring their family business to the firm.

The scrutiny of JPMorgan,which has not been accused of any wrongdoing,could provide a template for federal authorities as they expand their investigation to include the hiring practices of at least five other Wall Street banks conducting business in China,according to interviews with people briefed in the inquiry who were not authorised to speak publicly.

Those investigations from the Securities and Exchange Commission,which are at an early stage,involve Citigroup,Credit Suisse,Deutsche Bank,Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. All five banks declined to comment.

JPMorgan is cooperating with the government inquiries from the SEC and the US attorneys office in Brooklyn,which are examining whether the bank improperly swapped job offers and consulting contracts for business with state-owned Chinese companies. Chinas economy is highly regulated,and many of its biggest companies are state-controlled.

JPMorgan declined to comment. nyt

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App