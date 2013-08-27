J&K villager helps police find cache of explosives

An alert village defence committee (VDC) member prevented a tragedy by alerting the Jammu and Kashmir Police of an arms and explosives dump near the Bein Nullah,that flows between Samba and Kathua districts.

Sources said the now seized weapons and explosives were dumped by terrorists on the banks of the nullah.

The cache included five China-made pistols with two loaded magazines,nearly 200 rounds,five wireless sets with eight antennae,two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) concealed in tiffin boxes,four IED shells and seven remote controlled batteries.

Sources said the local VDC member,Subash Kumar noticed a wireless set sticking out of the ground on the bank of the nullah. He informed the police who unearthed a polythene bag with arms,ammunition and explosives.

The bomb disposal squad was called and the IEDs were defused.

