Jaitley CDR: Cops seize ‘list’ from accused office

Adding a new twist to the case,the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has recovered a register from the Connaught Place office of Anurag Singh,who has emerged out to be one of the main accused in the case involving an attempt to get access to Arun Jaitleys call data record (CDR).

The register has a list of several mobile phone numbers.

Sources said these numbers may belong to persons whose CDRs the gang was trying to access. The seizure of the register has reaffirmed that accessing CDRs is part of a larger conspiracy and there are many more links to it that needs to be unearthed,they said. Also,there are not just 12 persons whose CDRs were accessed by the gang,but many more persons were on their radar.

The register has been seized and a process to identify the persons who were being targeted has been initiated,police said.

According to the sources,the numbers listed in the register belong to several bureaucrats and corporate executives.

These also include the numbers of Anurag Singhs family members. We are trying to ascertain why Singh was trying to access the CDRs of his family members. The motive is still unclear and is part of investigation, a police official said.

Meanwhile,police are also questioning Singhs employees at his detective agency in Connaught Place. The police are likely to make more arrests in the case soon.

