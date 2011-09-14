It’s advantage women at IIM,Lucknow

It would be “ladies first” at the Indian Institute of Management,Lucknow (IIML) from the next academic session.

With a view to promoting women candidates in the field of management,the IIM,Lucknow has changed its admission policy giving a special weightage of two marks to them on gender basis.

“The institute has changed its admission policy for 2012-14 giving a special weightage of two marks to women candidates. It has been done to promote more women in the field of management”,Chairman,IIML admission committee,Prof Arunabha Mukhopadhyay said.

He said the admission policy for the 2012-14 Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and the PGP-ABM (Agriculture Business Management) has been prepared to attract talent from diversified fields like medicine,law,arts and humanities.

“Till now those belonging to the engineering field were in maximum numbers on the campus but with the new admission policy,we hope to attract people from diversified fields”,Prof Mukhopadhyay said.

The weightage given for work experience has been reduced to 2 from the existing 2.5 marks in the admission policy for 2012-2014 batch.

IIM-L will also give more importance to performance in the graduation exam,while the weightage given to high school and intermediate examination marks has been reduced,Mukhopadhyay said.

In the index drawn up for the 2012-14 batches,the weightage for Class X and XII has been reduced from 2.5 each to 1 each. But graduation will get 3 marks instead of 2.5.

Admissions to around 150 B-schools are conducted through an annual common admission test (CAT) but the institutions can amend their admission policy to suit their requirements.

